Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan's much hyped remake of 1994 Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump, has opened to mixed reviews and what trade experts feel is an underwhelming box office start. Laal Singh Chaddha has collected Rs 12 crore on its first day, which is fairly decent enough on the face of it, considering Laal Singh Chaddha had released along with another biggie, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. Laal Singh Chaddha vs Raksha Bandhan Box Office Day 1: Aamir Khan’s Film Outperforms Akshay Kumar Starrer, Rakes Rs 12 Crore.

But this is Aamir Khan we are talking about, whom many had labelled as a Mr Perfectionist and a 'genius' when it comes to Bollywood. So Rs 12 crore is a disappointing figure for the movie that involves Aamir Khan and comparing the record-breaking collections his films usually do. Sure, it is not right to write off a film just based on its opening day figures - even Sholay had a bad start and was deemed 'flop' before it turned into an all-time blockbuster - LSC still has an extended weekend ahead, which includes a national holiday on August 15, to recover lost ground. The same goes for Raksha Bandhan, even though it opened lower than LSC (which was expected) but is deemed to pull in the family crowds with its social fare. Raksha Bandhan Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's Sincere Performance Fails To Save This High-Pitched Melodrama.

Let's look at opening day figures of Aamir Khan-starrers since the last 10 years, ranked in descending order and see where Laal Singh Chaddha fits in.

#1 Thugs Of Hindostan (2018) - Rs 52.25 Crore

#2 Dhoom 3 (2013) - Rs 36.22 Crore

#3 Dangal (2016) - Rs 29.78 Crore

#4 PK (2014) - Rs 26.63 Crore

#5 Talaash (2012) - Rs 13.50 Crore

#6 Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) - Rs 12 Crore

#7 Secret Superstar (2017) - Rs 4.80 Crore

The above figures have been sourced from Bollywood Hungama. So as per the above table, Laal Singh Chadha has the second lowest opening day collections in the last 10 years for Aamir Khan. However if we disregard Secret Superstar - which, incidentally was LSC director Advait Chandan's directorial debut - where Aamir had more of an extended cameo, then Laal Singh Chaddha becomes Aamir's lowest first day opener in the last decade. Laal Singh Chaddha Movie Review: Miscast Aamir Khan Aside, This Forrest Gump Remake is a Likeable Adaptation.

There are some interesting observations to be noted here. Thugs of Hindostan, interestingly, has the record of having Aamir's highest opening day collections, however it is considered as one of his disappointements and 'only' earned Rs 151.19 crore at Indian box office and is considered a flop. Dhoom 3, which is an all time blockbuster and ranks second in the above list, is also among Aamir's least liked films. Interestingly, both the movies come from the same production house (YRF), has the same director (Vijay Krishna Acharya) and has the same female lead (Katrina Kaif).

Another point to note here is that, 3 Idiots, not considered in the above list as it was released in 2009, made Rs 12.78 crore in its opening day, and then went on to make Rs 202.95 crore at domestic box office. Of course, even considering the inflation involved, it is not hard for LSC to repeat this feat, however, the WOM isn't that strong enough, which wasn't the case for the Rajkumar Hirani film.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2022 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).