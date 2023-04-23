New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Software development company Ksolves India on Sunday said it considered a final dividend of Rs 8 per share for its investors for the just concluded the financial year 2022-23.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company held earlier today.

Also Read | ‘Death Warrant Issued’: Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Led Maharashtra Government Will Collapse in 15 to 20 Days, Says Sanjay Raut.

"The said dividend shall be subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting," the company informed stock exchanges in a filing.

A dividend is a reward that companies often provide to their shareholders, though not mandatory, from a portion of their earnings. (ANI)

Also Read | WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging App 'Channels' for Broadcasting Information.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)