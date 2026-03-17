PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17: Speciality Medicines Limited, a company engaged in the marketing and distribution of specialty pharmaceutical products across multiple therapeutic areas, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Friday, March 20, 2026 aiming to raise ₹ 29.14 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

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The issue size is 23,50,000 equity shares at a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of₹ 117- ₹ 124 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

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- Qualified Institutional Buyer - Up To 21,000 Equity Shares- Non-Institutional Investors - Up To 10,89,000 Equity Shares- Retail Individual Investors - Up To 10,90,000 Equity Shares- Market Maker - Up To 1,50,000 Equity SharesThe net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Setting up of Research and Development (R&D) Centre, Product Registration in International Markets and Product Development for sale in international markets, Funding for Marketing and Promotional Activities, To Meet Working Capital Requirements and General Corporate Purposes. The issue will open on Friday, Mar 20, 2026 and will close on Tuesday, Mar 24, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Unistone Capital Private Limited, The Registrar to the Issue is Skyline Financial Services Private Limited.

Mr. Parth Goyani, Chairman & Managing Director of Speciality Medicines Limited expressed, "We have built Speciality Medicines Limited with a strong focus on providing access to high-value specialty pharmaceutical products across critical therapeutic areas such as oncology, immunology and neurology. Over the years, our distribution strength, customer relationships and product portfolio have helped us expand our presence across more than 20 states in India and several international markets.

The proposed IPO marks an important milestone in our growth journey. The proceeds will primarily be utilized to establish a dedicated Research & Development center, strengthen product registrations in international markets, expand our marketing and promotional reach, and support working capital requirements. These initiatives will enable us to broaden our product portfolio, deepen our global footprint and enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions for complex chronic conditions.

We believe this capital infusion will significantly strengthen our capabilities and position the company for sustainable long-term growth."

Mr. Brijesh Parekh, Founder & Director of Unistone Capital Private Limited said, "We are delighted to be associated with the proposed IPO of Speciality Medicines Limited and to support the company in this important milestone of its growth journey. The company has built a strong presence in the specialty pharmaceuticals segment with a diversified portfolio products and a growing footprint across India and international markets.

The company's focus on high-value therapeutic areas and its strong distribution network position it well to capture opportunities in the rapidly expanding specialty pharmaceutical market.

The proceeds from the IPO will support the establishment of a dedicated R&D center, expansion of product registrations in international markets, strengthening of marketing initiatives, and funding of working capital requirements. We believe these initiatives will further enhance the company's growth prospects and help it scale its operations in both domestic and global markets."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

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