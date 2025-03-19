NewsVoir

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], March 19: Spitze by Everyday, one of India's leading Modular Kitchen Accessories Brand has signed a new partnership with one of the most loved IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

As the official Modular Kitchen Accessories Partner for the 2025 IPL season, Spitze by Everyday aims to establish a strong and successful collaboration with RCB, bringing innovation and excellence to homes across the world. The campaign is conceptualized and created by Oberoi IBC

Speaking on the occasion, Nirmal Paresh Lunagaria, Director, Sales & Marketing and CFO of Spitze by Everyday said, "We are excited to announce a new partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the upcoming IPL season 2025."

Maruti Interior Products Limited, India's leading Modular Kitchen Accessories manufacturing company is based in Rajkot. It was founded in the year 2000 by Paresh Purushottam Lunagaria, who has more than 35 years of experience in this industry. He has been actively looking after overall business as a Managing Director since 2001.

Nirbhay Paresh Lunagaria, Director - Import/Export has been actively looking after Import/Export & Product Sourcing activities in the company since 2014 shared, "In the year 2000, 'Maruti Interior Products Limited' began its journey with the manufacturing of Modular Kitchen Accessories & Storage Solutions. During the first 2 years, we were in the business of manufacturing M.S. Wire based products. However, as time passed and with growing market demand, we expanded our business from M.S. Wire based products to Stainless Steel products. With hands-on experience in creating mass products on a large scale, our manufacturing processes have become refined as time passed. We've incorporated innovative design solutions at various levels which have not only improved the quality of our products but also met client's expectations at every level."

Speaking on the expansion plans, he stated, "Maruti Interior Products Limited, as the first entrant in this segment, has established itself as a pioneer in kitchen and wardrobe accessories. Expansion remains at the core of our vision, and in line with this, we have ventured into the manufacturing of customized wire racks, oven wire grills, custom wire-formed products and components, laser-cutting components, and more. This marks just the beginning of our journey into kitchen product manufacturing, with many more innovations to come in the years ahead. We currently produce over 800 SKUs under two distinguished brands: 'Everyday Kitchen Storage Accessories' and 'Spitze by Everyday'. Additionally, Maruti Interior Products Limited manufactures products for several multinational companies and offers end-to-end support, from design and development to the final product."

"Our Production Facility is located in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. The current Production Facility is spread over an area of 10,000 yards. Our Production facility includes 5500 yards of Manufacturing Unit, 3500 yards of packed stock and 1000 yards of Showroom / Administration. Our Production process is certified by TUV Nord. We are present in almost all states of India with 300+ dealers and 25+ distributors and have customers in Asian, Europe and North American Countries. The aim is to add 1000 dealers Pan-India in the next 5 years and add more customers from developed countries. We also plan to enter the bedroom and living room segments in the future thus making us a company which offers a 360-degree product solution for the entire home needs," he further added.

Speaking on the partnership, Rajesh Menon, Chief Operating Officer, RCB, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Spitze by Everyday and offer our fans an enhanced experience through top-tier kitchen solutions."

For more information, please visit www.spitzebyeveryday.com.

Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, a subsidiary of Diageo India, owns the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (often abbreviated as RCB) are a franchise cricket team based in Bengaluru, Karnataka, that plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL). One of the original ten teams has made three final appearances in the IPL and reached the Playoffs for three consecutive years in 2020, 2021 and 2022. In 2024, the team qualified by winning 6 out of 6 games from the bottom of the points table with a 1 % chance. The squad consists of a fine blend of proven stars of the international arena and emerging talent.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged champions in the Women's Premier League 2024. RCB won the rights to own and operate a team in the Women's Premier League with a bid of 901 Crores in January 2023 and shaped a bold squad in the auction with the buy of distinguished Indian opener Smriti Mandhana (INR 3.40 CR), who also happened to become the most expensive buy not only at WPL but among all other women's cricket leagues in the world

