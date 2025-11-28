NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 28: ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India (STT GDC India) has once again been certified as a Great Place to Work®, marking its sixth consecutive year on the list. In a significant endorsement of its workplace culture, the company also earned a coveted spot 4th time in a row among India's Top 50 Great Mid-Size Workplaces for 2025, ranking #44 in the annual list released by Great Place to Work® India.

The recognition places STT GDC India among a select group of organisations consistently acknowledged for fostering a high-trust, inclusive, and employee-centric environment. It stands as a testament to the company's People-First philosophy which is driven by the everyday actions, values, and teamwork of its employees. The achievement was celebrated across all STT GDC India offices, where employees came together to share their stories and reaffirm the culture that makes the company a standout employer. As a leading player in the data centre industry, STT GDC India is also known for its employee-centric policies, such as regular training and development opportunities, and a focus on work-life balance.

"It's an incredible honour to once again be recognised among the country's leading workplaces. This achievement is a testament to the passion and resilience of our people, who remain the driving force behind our success," said Bimal Khandelwal, CEO of STT GDC India. "As we look ahead, we will continue shaping a workplace that is inclusive, forward-looking and empowering for every individual."

"Being named a Great Place to Work for the sixth consecutive year reinforces the strength of our 'people-first' culture. At STT GDC India, we embed employee well-being, continuous learning and professional growth into every initiative. By fostering inclusivity and meaningful recognition, we create an environment where every team member feels supported to thrive both personally and professionally," said Sanjeev Verma, CHRO of STT GDC India.

The Great Place to Work Institute, an independent organisation that evaluates companies on employee feedback and workplace culture, conducts the assessment. The institute conducts a rigorous evaluation of the companies based on various parameters such as employee engagement, leadership effectiveness, culture, and trust.

STT GDC India's repeated recognition as a Great Place to Work highlights its commitment to people, with an emphasis on learning, well-being, and leadership development. The company fosters a work environment where innovation thrives and employees are equipped to deliver excellence across every aspect of operations. STT GDC India looks forward to continuing its journey of growth and success while maintaining its commitment to both employees and customers. The company's commitment to a positive, inclusive culture has earned repeated Great Place to Work recognition and established it as a top industry employer.

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India), a leading AI-ready co-location data centre services provider in India, is a majority-owned subsidiary of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres. The company has been at the forefront of the Indian colocation market for more than two decades with an impeccable record in the design, build and operations of data centres. It currently manages one of the largest white space areas, with more than 400MW of critical IT load spread across 30 facilities including facilities under development, across 10 cities in India. The company has a well-diversified portfolio of customers, including many Fortune 500 companies. (YC1) Its mission-critical solutions comprise best-in-class offerings, delivering industry-leading quality of services and uptime to its customers. The company is committed to achieving carbon neutral data centre operations by 2030 and emphasises responsible growth by focusing on ESG, safety, ethics, integrity and inclusion.

For more information, visit www.sttelemediagdc.com

