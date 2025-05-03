NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3: This year again the leading publishing house, Target Learning Ventures Pvt. Ltd. has partnered up with Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education to host the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Board results 2025. Students can now conveniently access their HSC and SSC results 2025 via link www.results.targetpublications.org .

It's worth noting that Target Learning Ventures is the first publisher to collaborate with the Maharashtra Board to provide students with an additional platform for obtaining their results. Last year, Target Learning Ventures demonstrated its robust capabilities by enabling over 2Lakh HSC students to check their results in an impressive 0.04 seconds. Furthermore, over 3Lakh SSC students successfully viewed their results on the Target Learning Ventures platform.

The HSC board theory exams for this year took place from February 11, 2025, and 15 Lakh students participated in the board exam. On the other hand, over 16 Lakh students from across the state appeared for the SSC board exam that was held from February 21, 2025. The board officials are scheduled to release the HSC results on their official websites, mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in. Additionally, students can also access their results through the Target Learning Ventures Pvt. Ltd. website, which is https://results.targetpublications.org.

"Target Learning Ventures has always been at the forefront of educational innovation, and our proactive approach is once again demonstrated by our collaboration with the Maharashtra State Board," stated Dilip Gangaramani, Founder Director & CEO of Target Learning Ventures Pvt. Ltd. "By offering a seamless platform for accessing board exam results, we're not only easing the immediate pressure on the state board's website but also providing students with the instant access they deserve. This initiative underscores our commitment to leveraging technology for student empowerment, and we thank the Maharashtra State Board for recognizing our innovative capabilities and entrusting us with this crucial task."

To check your HSC result, follow the steps:

* Login to - www.results.targetpublications.org.

* Enter your hall ticket number in the given space.

* Download your result and take a print of it.

Once announced, students can check their results on the following websites: www.mahresult.nic.in/, results.targetpublications.org.

Target Learning Ventures, formerly known as Target Publications Pvt.Ltd. not only publishes educational books but also works for the betterment of the society in collaboration with a non-profit organization, "Foundation for Learning & Development". With over 18 years of dedication, Target Publications has been a key player in educational content creation. Target covers a spectrum of educational content; from KG to competitive exams like NEET, JEE, MHT-CET and CUET. Target Publications have more than 900 published titles, and collaboration with 6000+ coaching institutions, and partnering with 500+ schools. Its diverse product portfolio includes children's books, school and college material, competitive exam resources, and stationery. Target is now also content partners for various government bodies and members of think tanks. They are empowering students with cutting-edge learning experiences by helping schools establish robotic labs and astronomy centers.

