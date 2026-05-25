Business News | The Art of Jewellery Unveils India's Top 100 Jewellery Retailers Special Issue

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) / Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 25: The Indian jewellery industry today stands at the threshold of a historic transformation. From traditional family-run businesses to professionally managed national retail chains, the sector has evolved into one of the strongest pillars of India's retail and luxury economy.

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In a landmark initiative, The Art of Jewellery (AOJ) proudly unveils its special issue featuring India's Top 100 Jewellery Retailers, ranked on the basis of FY 2024-25 revenues and number of stores. More than just a ranking, this prestigious compilation is a tribute to the visionaries, entrepreneurs and institutions that have played a defining role in shaping the modern Indian jewellery industry.

Collectively, these Top 100 retailers represent an estimated turnover of nearly ₹4 lakh crore and operate over 5,000 stores across India and international markets. The numbers reflect the growing scale, professionalism and consolidation within India's jewellery retail ecosystem.

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India's jewellery industry continues to successfully blend tradition with innovation. While legacy jewellers with decades -- and in several cases centuries -- of heritage continue to command deep consumer trust, modern retail brands are redefining customer experience through design innovation, technology integration, omni-channel strategies and aggressive expansion.

Despite global uncertainties, fluctuating gold prices and evolving consumer behaviour, the industry has demonstrated remarkable resilience. India's deep-rooted emotional and cultural connection with jewellery, especially gold, continues to make the sector one of the most dynamic and future-ready industries in the country.

The rise of younger consumers, evolving bridal preferences, growing demand for lightweight and studded jewellery, and increasing digital engagement are opening new avenues of growth. Retailers are investing significantly in branding, experiential retail, AI-driven technologies, inventory management and customer relationship strategies to remain competitive in an evolving marketplace.

"India's jewellery retail industry is witnessing one of the most exciting phases in its history. This special issue is not merely a ranking of revenues and store counts -- it is a celebration of entrepreneurial vision, customer trust, legacy, innovation and the extraordinary resilience of our industry. These Top 100 retailers are shaping the future of jewellery retail in India and strengthening India's position as a global jewellery powerhouse."

-- Sumesh Wadhera, Managing Director & Chief Editor, The Art of Jewellery

As India moves towards becoming a multi-trillion-dollar economy, the gems and jewellery sector is expected to play an even larger role in employment generation, manufacturing, exports and organised retail growth.

Mywisdomlane, a leading jewellery research and consulting company, partnered with The Art of Jewellery in this initiative.

"This special edition captures a defining industry reality: India has 3.5 lakh+ jewellery retailers, yet the Top 100 now contribute nearly half of the country's jewellery retail market -- signalling a clear shift towards scale, systems, and organized retail growth."

-- Deepak Tulsian, Jewellery Growth Consultant, Mywisdomlane

The Art of Jewellery extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the retailers featured in this prestigious list for their outstanding contribution to the Indian jewellery industry.

https://www.artofjewellery.com/

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