Travis Head’s Wife Jessica Condemns Cyberbullying Following Virat Kohli Spat, Compares It to World Cup Fallout

The high-profile on-field disagreement between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon Virat Kohli and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Travis Head has spilt over into a severe case of digital harassment. Jessica Head, the wife of the Australian left-hander, has publicly condemned a barrage of online abuse directed at her family and friends following the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 encounter. Virat Kohli Avoids Handshake With Travis Head After On-Field Altercation During SRH vs RCB IPL 2026 Match (Watch Video).

The friction originated during Friday night's match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, where Hyderabad secured a 55-run victory. A series of heated verbal exchanges during the game culminated in Kohli visibly bypassing Head during the customary post-match handshake line, igniting intense discussions across social media networks.

Jessica Head Details Targeted Online Abuse

While talking to Australian media outlet The Advertiser, Jessica Head revealed that the targeted trolling escalated rapidly over the weekend. Hostile users reportedly flooded older personal posts, including her three-year-old wedding photos, with abusive comments and direct threats.

"It feels like a repeat of the abuse that happened after the World Cup," Jessica stated to The Advertiser. "I woke up to my socials blasting... we are fine but they are attacking my friends and family."

She urged sports fans to maintain a sense of perspective and respect boundaries, highlighting the psychological toll such coordinated campaigns can take. "I think across all sports at the moment there's an important conversation around mental health, perspective and the way we speak to one another. Passion will always be part of sport, but so is remembering there are real people and families behind the game," she added.

A Pattern of Historical Hostility

This is not the first time the Head family has faced extreme online pushback from cricket enthusiasts. Jessica noted that the current wave of vitriol closely mirrors the severe cyberbullying she endured after her husband played match-winning knocks against India in major international tournaments.

Travis Head previously drew the ire of certain online factions following his decisive performances in the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final and the 2023 ODI World Cup final, both of which resulted in Australian victories over India. Similar hostile reactions occurred following the 2024 Boxing Day Test match, with past abuse even targeting the couple's young daughter.

The Flashpoint Between Virat Kohli and Travis Head

The latest controversy on Friday was triggered by multi-layered interactions between the two players on the field. During the second innings, Head reportedly made remarks regarding Kohli's scoring rate, prompting an animated response from the former Indian captain. Kohli sarcastically gestured toward Head, who was functioning as an Impact Player, telling the Australian to come into the attack and bowl rather than talking from the boundary ropes.

The tension escalated when Head was brought on to bowl late in the innings, taking the wicket of Rajat Patidar and answering the challenge. The real talking point, however, emerged post-match. As the teams queued up, Head extended his arm for a handshake, but Kohli purposefully ignored the gesture and walked past him while greeting other Hyderabad players like Pat Cummins and Abhishek Sharma normally.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Advertiser), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 11:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).