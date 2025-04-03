HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], April 3: As the spirit of Ramadan fills hearts with generosity and compassion, Laxmi, as part of its CSR initiative continues its commitment to support communities through its annual Rice Donation drive in partnership with ICNA Relief at 3 major locations - Chicago, New York and Dallas. In addition to this, Laxmi also sponsored the Student ICNA Party- an annual Iftar gathering brimming with South Asian food and yummy delicacies at The City College of New York (CCNY) and the Iftar Gala in Tribeca, hosted by The Citizens Foundation (TCF) USA, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing education to underprivileged children in Pakistan.

With a legacy of quality and tradition, Laxmi has not only grown alongside the South Asian community but has also fostered a shared sense of togetherness with Indian foods, sweets, and spices, and continues its mission to support social causes by giving back to the communities it serves. Through its partnership with ICNA Relief for the fourth consecutive year, Laxmi expanded its contribution and donated 6000 pounds of Extra Long Basmati rice ensuring that families have access to essential food supplies during Ramadan, a time that embodies generosity and social responsibility.

Ishaq Alpar from ICNA Relief USA commended the partnership, stating, "It has been a truly wonderful experience working with Laxmi for the past 3 years. Their support has been invaluable, and we look forward to continuing this partnership and further strengthening our efforts together."

Laxmi also sponsored the annual Iftar Gathering for the Student ICNA Party at The City College of New York (CCNY) where over 350 Pakistani, Bangladeshi, and Indian students, far away from home break their fast with a delicious spread of South Asian food. The TCF Iftar Gala in Tribeca brought together over 300 philanthropists and community leaders to raise an impressive $350,000 for educational initiatives benefiting underprivileged children in Pakistan. These events exemplified Laxmi's commitment to supporting social causes and empowering future generations.

Suhasinee Patil, VP of Marketing, stated - "Our Ramadan community drive is more than just giving--it's about strengthening communities and celebrating our shared culture during this sacred month. Beyond providing aid, we strive to create a lasting impact by fostering unity, uplifting communities, and ensuring that everyone can embrace the blessings of Ramadan with dignity and joy."

