Chandigarh University students, Bhanu Singh, Sharwan Kumar & Ravi Simhamar all set to represent India in Wushu at the World University Games 2023 to be held in China.

Chandigarh [India], July 25: Three students of Chandigarh University (CU) have been selected in India's First ever Squad for Wushu, who are all set to participate in the 32nd edition of International University Sports Federation Summer World University Games 2023 in Chengdu, China.

It is a moment of pride for the University as it is the first time ever that India's team is participating in Wushu in the World University Games, and three out of the 8-member Squad representing the country includes the students of Chandigarh University- Bhanu Singh, Sharwan Kumar, and Ravi Simhamar.

About 8000 athletes from 150 countries will participate in this international tournament, which will be held from July 28 to August 8. The selection trials for the Indian Squad- Wushu were conducted a few weeks back at Chandigarh University campus, where athletes from nearly 200 universities had participated. The students are currently undergoing their training for the championship at respective camps.

Prior to this, Bhanu Singh won two silver medals in the 32nd Senior National Wushu Championship held in Pune, whereas Sharwan won one silver medal in the same Championship. Ravi won a bronze medal for Haryana state in the Senior National Wushu Championship held in Srinagar in 2022.

Expressing their gratitude towards Chandigarh University in helping them balance their academics and game, all three Wushu athletes said, "Chandigarh University has always laid emphasis on sports and encourages the students to pursue career in this field. It is owing to the support from the University that the students are able to pursue their academic courses while focusing on their games, participating in different national and international events and winning laurels at different levels."

Bhanu, Sharwan and Ravi also shared that that Chandigarh University provides them monthly scholarships of Rs 5,500, Rs 4,500, and Rs 4,500, respectively.

Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu has expressed immense pride in the achievements of the students and congratulated them. He said, "Chandigarh University has always taken pride in the accomplishments of its students in all spheres and appreciated their achievements. The University extends full support to students in the field of sports by providing world-class facilities for training purposes, well-trained coaches for guidance, and financial support through monthly scholarships."

Notably, Chandigarh University students have been performing remarkably in sports, and have won laurels and medals in various national and international tournaments across various games. Previously, CU students have won 16 medals, including 7 gold medals in Khelo India Games along with the overall trophy in weightlifting (women).

Additionally, CU students bagged the Runner's Up trophy in men's category and 2nd Runner's Up in women's category for India in the 6th Roll Ball World Cup 2023 held in Pune.

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.Website: https://www.cuchd.in/

