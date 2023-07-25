Mumbai, July 25: A self-styled godman from Kerala allegedly duped a 72-year-old city-based philanthropist of Rs 5.5 crore. Police officials said that the godman duped the Powai philanthropist by offering him an award for his relief works during the 2018 floods in Kerala. The victim has been identified as A S Madhavan, managing trustee of Warrier Foundation.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Madhavan received the award from former ISRO chairman Madhavan Nair at a ceremony which was held in Palakkad in Kerala in 2018. The Powai resident is also the founder of Flyjac Logistics Private Limited, a company which he later sold to Hitachi Transport Systems in 1990. In his complaint, Madhavan said that in September 2018, he received a call from Swami Sunil Das Prabhakaran of Palakkad-based Muthalamada Charitable Trust. Cyber Fraud in Mumbai: Businessman Duped of Rs 7 Lakh by Fraudsters While Shopping for Electronic Parts Online, Case Registered.

During the call, the so-called godman told Madhavan that his charitable trust was selected for an award. The award was given in the name of TN Seshan, former chief election commissioner. Madhavan was to be awarded for constructing houses for flood-affected people in the Southern State. "Madhvan was told that the award included a cheque worth ₹25 crore, which could be utilised to further his trust’s work," a police officer said.

Following the call, Swami Prabhakaran invited Madhavan to receive the award in Palakkad where the philanthropist also received a Rs 25 crore cheque. However, the cheque did not have any date. When Madhavan enquired about the same, he was asked to not deposit the cheque for encashment immediately. Later, the godman told Madhavan that a loan was creating hurdles to release the award money and demanded Rs 1.5 crore from him. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Mira Road Woman Duped to Tune of Rs 6 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters While Shopping for Towels Online; Case Registered.

While the complaint paid the money, the accused demanded more Rs 4 crore to another loan. Following this, Madhavan went to encash the Rs 25-crore cheque, however, it was dishonoured and the complainant did not receive any award money. Realising that he was cheated, the complainant approached Powai police and lodged a complaint. "We have registered a case after a prima facie enquiry and investigations are going on," Budhan Sawant, senior inspector, said.

