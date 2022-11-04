New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): TIOL Knowledge Foundation (TKF) is going to release a compendium on 5 years of GST in India on Monday. About 40 chosen experts of indirect taxes have contributed their perspective and insights on the journey of GST thus far. The experts were selected from all spheres - politics, policy-making, law, accounting, corporate, management and also fiscal journalists. The compendium is to be released at TIOL Tax Congress 2022 by the judge of Delhi High Court, Justice Manmohan and the Chairman of PM's Economic Advisory Council, Dr Bibek Debroy.

At the same event, a new book on '5 Years of The Cob (Web) on GST - Threading the Needle" is going to be released by the Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu, Dr P Thiaga Rajan; Member of the Rajya Sabha, Sushil Modi, former Judge of Supreme Court of India, Justice A K Patnaik and the former Finance Minister of Punjab, Manpreet Singh Badal. The book has been authored by the Founder & CEO of www.taxindiaonline.com, Shailendra Kumar who has also authored two more books in the past - "COVID-19 - Genocide Without Parallel" and 'It's Raining Black' on the issue of black money and tax havens.

Also Read | Enola Holmes 2 Movie Review: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill's Detective Film Is Another Charming Adventure With an Interesting Mystery! (LatestLY Exclusive).

TIOL Tax Congress 2022 will have four Technical Sessions in which global experts will be joining Indian experts to deliberate key taxation challenges roiling the Indian and global economies. The Secretary of the UN Tax Committee, Michael Lennard, will be joining the session on Digital Economy which has speakers from the CBDT, Jio Platforms, noted senior advocate, former Member of CESTAT and partners of Deloitte which is the knowledge partner for the event. What makes this session relevant for the 'Digital India' driven economy is - with market potential running in trillions of dollars across the world, businesses are poised to be transformed by portals and apps that replace the in-person sales model in favour of digital sales. This has thrown innumerable issues that policy-makers, tax payers and professionals in the arena of both direct and indirect taxes, need to grapple with.

The second technical session is on the New Income Tax Code - Is India running behind the clock? Though the DTC report has been put in the cold storage but the general perception about the Income Tax Act is that it has outlived its utility and the shelf life. Six top experts are going to deliberate on various chapters of the Act and take a comprehensive look at the capital gains regime; personal income tax; business income; NRI taxation and many others.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Fines Woman Seeking to Implead Elon Musk Over Her Twitter Account Suspension.

The third session is going to be - Automated Tax Compliance - Managing Bid Data. A senior speaker from the World Bank will join the CEO of the GST Network and other experts from the industry and trade and the CBDT to look into the AI and blockchain-driven tools which are being deployed not only to prevent tax evasion but also facilitation of taxpayers. Data analytics has come to play a critical role for all the stakeholders.

The fourth session is going to look at the next frontiers of GST which has entered into a critical phase of reforms. The experts, including an international speaker, would be touching on issues relating to the excluded sectors, in particular the energy sector; input tax credit; compliance etc.

Taxindiaonline.com ("TIOL"), established in May 2000, is a reputed and FIRST Govt. of India (Press Information Bureau) recognised ONLINE MEDIA and resource company providing business-critical information, analyses, expert viewpoints, editorials and related news on developments in fiscal, foreign trade, and monetary policy domains. Our business has enabled our growing audience and subscriber-base, comprising of multinational and domestic corporations; service providers such as lawyers, consultants, and accounting firms; Governmental ministries and departments; officials connected to revenue, taxation, and commerce; and a growing number of foreign users who are active or keen to do business with India, to have access to accurate, and understandable analyses of essential but otherwise complicated and difficult-to-obtain information.

TIOL's salient feature has been its ability to bridge ongoing communication gaps that exist between policymaking, policy interpretation, and policy application. We interpret, simplify, and effectively disseminate in-depth analyses of not only policies and notifications from the various fiscal departments of the Government, but also of precedent-setting tax and trade case judgments from the various courts and tribunals in the country. Due to the widening net of taxation and compliance, ongoing modifications in trade policies, and onerous penalties for non-compliance, the durability of our core business proposition continues to be strengthened. Our business is positioned to grow in tandem with the urgent requirements of a rapidly enlarging audience not only in India, but abroad as well.

We are the acknowledged pioneers in our field, regarded as the legitimate online resource provider in our domain. Our credibility and leadership position has been steadily earned almost twenty years since we commenced operations in year 2000, and has been achieved through our proven ability to deliver resource information on a timely basis, along with meaningful editorial content which includes commentaries by a number of high-ranked experts available on TIOL Panel. Our approach emphasizes good ethics, characterized by its neutrality and fairness; this key ingredient has contributed to our loyal viewer-ship, our growing base of customers, and our overall business reputation.

Underscoring the value of our business premise is the fact that we have amongst the active users of our services, the Ministry of Finance which sets the fiscal policies for the country, The Ministry of Commerce which sets the trade policies for the country, the Reserve Bank of India which tailors the Monetary Policy, and the Big accounting firms, including the 'Big Four' who subscribe to our information packages and use these as a critical resource tool in order to effectively provide their services. Our services are used by key policy decision makers for inputs on policy-making; by corporate management for airing their grievances caused by flawed policies; and by journalists and other media companies as a research tool.

We pride ourselves as a dynamic, adaptive & learning organization. As individuals and as a company we operate within our values, on account of which we have enjoyed our almost two decades journey and have made an impact.

Our values may be encapsulated as follows:

- To build and maintain an environment of trust, everyone counts, everyone contributes;- To drive innovation to results through teamwork.- To form strategic relationships with partners who share our values, bring intellectual capital to support our vision and ideals;- Above all, always take the high road.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)