Enola Holmes 2 Movie Review: With Enola Holmes being a huge delight, Netflix would of course double on the formula in bringing a sequel that matched the heights of the first, and that’s exactly what we have here with Enola Holmes 2. A sequel that plays on the same formula of the first film without breaking any new grounds, but still having a touch of charm to it that it makes this Victorian era mystery all the more enjoyable. Enola Holmes Movie Review: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill’s Netflix Film Is a Delightful Entertainer With A Feminist Spin.

The returning team of director Harry Bradbeer and writer Jack Thorne craft an intriguing tale once again that picks up after the ending of the first film. Starting up her own detective agency, Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) struggles to get clients as she still lives in the shadows of her brother Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill). When an opportunity to investigate strikes, she must embark on a journey to prove herself and untangle a conspiracy that crosses over with her brother’s most vexing case till date.

The one thing that Enola Holmes 2 did really well is that it feels like a film that’s for fans of Sherlock Holmes and for those who love Nancy Springer’s novels that this movie is based on. While it's still Enola’s film as Millie Bobby Brown reminds us with a wink towards the camera in her many fourth-wall breaks, the brother-sister duo interacts quite lot more over here and it was certainly a delight to see that dynamic at play.

Millie remains as charming as the last time we saw her in the role with a more confident side to her this time around. Taking on a case that certainly pushes her skills, it was great to see the mystery untangle with Enola searching for a missing girl. Sneaking into places where she isn’t supposed to be and crashing huge dance galas in search for answers, a more hands on approach is implemented over here while still keeping her experience grounded where she is one-upped by her brother at every turn. This is where Sherlock comes into play.

With his case overlapping into Enola’s, Sherlock must take on a guardian-like role – which the ending of the first film had already set up. Henry Cavill bringing a distinct, likeable personality to this famous detective, and there certainly seems to be a good dynamic between them where he tries to stop Enola from turning into him. That is showcased in the form of Enola being more personally attached to the cases she takes, while Sherlock is all about business; that disparity is what makes their interactions so interesting and makes the underlying mystery of Enola Holmes 2 an intrigue. Black Adam Movie Review: Dwayne Johnson’s Anti-Hero Could Not Save This Rushed and Messy DC Film (LatestLY Exclusive).

Louis Partridge returns too in the role of Viscount Tewkesbury and has fun chemistry with Enola. Taking a certain interest in horticulture this time around, his need in the plot certainly does feel a bit lacking, yet it gives a nice reason for Enola to ground herself. Thankfully his importance in the plot does ramp up in the latter half of the film. Among the other returning members are Helena Bonham Carter’s Eudoria Holmes too, and while her cameo does definitely seem interesting, it unfortunately didn’t do much for me. David Thewlis makes for an interesting addition too, but talking more about him will definitely lead into some spoilers.

The core missing person mystery of Enola Holmes 2 takes a while to start, but once you’re in it, it’s a good ride. It pretty much has the same issues as the first film with its middle section being a bit of a drag, but the filmmakers do balance it out by putting in some more tense sequences that make Enola Holmes 2 a better and more interesting watch. Necessarily, it doesn’t really change the wheel over here in regard to which places the story could go in. Yet it does maintain an enjoyable factor bringing back the tinge of feminism that the first movie had, which was of course a delight to revisit. Mrs Harris Goes to Paris Movie Review: Lesley Manville Is a Delight in This Feel-Good Trip to 1950s France! (LatestLY Exclusive).

For Sherlock fans too there are quite a good number of fan servicing moments here that help build the universe and lay down the groundwork for a third film. With the introduction of a legacy character played by a certain actor that left me excited, Enola Holmes 2 also teases one of Sherlock’s biggest villains.

Yay!

Dive Deep into Sherlock Holmes Lore

Great Dynamic Between Characters

Nay!

Middle Portion Can Drag

Doesn’t Do Much to Improve Upon the Foundation of the First

Final Thoughts

Enola Holmes 2 is another delightful outing from the Sherlock Holmes spinoff series. Finally coming into her own as a detective, I can’t wait to see where Millie Bobby Brown takes the character next. Enola Holmes 2 is streaming on Netflix right now.

Rating: 3.5

