New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI/Business Wire India): After unleashing strong plans for the Indian EV market, New Jersey Headquartered Triton Electric Vehicle LLC has registered an Indian subsidiary by the name of Triton Electric Vehicles India Private Limited in New Delhi.

The newly formed entity will work towards building India as one of the biggest markets for Triton EV outside the US. The manufacturing facility of Triton EV will produce EV Cars for the India market and other countries such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Middle East region and Africa.

It is estimated that over 21000 people will be employed through the Triton EV Manufacturing facility over the next three years. "We are considering India's entry very critical and important for the company as well as for the entire industry. EV has a very strong future for Indian roads as well as for many parts of the world. The government authorities are also working very seriously in pushing the culture of EVs in India. We at Triton EV are committed to producing best in class EVs for India," says Himanshu B Patel, Founder and CEO of Triton EV.

The upcoming manufacturing facility of Triton EV will produce EV Cars. "We expect a substantial amount of export revenue from this manufacturing setup. We aim to cater to the needs of many countries for Electric vehicles from the Indian Manufacturing base," informed Himanshu B Patel. "We are working on making a strong and most robust EV production centre out of India. Our manufacturing facility will not be an assembly line for the cars, but we will make and produce most of the critical products and components required to produce a best-in-class EV. The in-house production capacity will differentiate Triton EV from others. However, there will be huge and massive scope for the regional MSMEs to work with us and contribute to the development of these EVs," says Himanshu Patel. In addition to EVs, Triton also has a strong product pipeline for the defence segment. Triton's M-Rover is a product that is ready to be utilized for defence and security forces usage. Triton is also looking into armoured vehicle editions of their Model H. The registration of the Indian entity of Triton EV is an important milestone for the overall ongoing journey. "Day by day, we are becoming active in the Indian market. We will be working aggressively towards building a great future-ready EV and Clean Energy brand, that is why the registration of this entity is an important step for us," says Himanshu B Patel. Triton EV's commitment towards India can be visualized with the recent MoU news sign off with BEL. The two organizations will work on Energy Storage Systems and Electric Vehicles development. Triton EV is involved in the Energy Storage System business ranging from transportable small battery packs to a 10 MWh battery storage unit for customers in the USA and abroad for applications like energy generation, load management, EV charging stations etc. Triton is also involved in the manufacturing of Electric Vehicles using battery technologies developed by them.

