Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tutopia learning App, an advanced new-age online learning App specially designed for the students of 8th, 9th and 10th standards of West Bengal Board, was formally launched at a function today attended by students, teachers and educationists from across West Bengal.

The Tutopia learning App (www.tutopialearningapp.com) is one of the first online learning Apps for Bengali medium students and has been affordably priced, which is less than the cost of hiring a teacher at present.

Tutopia learning App, which can be downloaded from Google PlayStore and Apple App Store, has been developed by Subrata Roy along with partners Gaurav Dugar and Anurag Chirimar, to cater to the learning needs of the Bengali medium students of the West Bengal Board.

The course materials are crafted by educational experts to make learning easy, enjoyable and playful and sets a new pedagogical standard in Bengali online education. It guides the students step by step to rise above rote memory and get a solid grip on understanding the subjects.

"Through the Tutopia learning App, we are providing a new-age learning tool for Bengali medium students. We have put in hundreds of man-hours to understand the students' learning needs by mapping their goals, strengths, weaknesses and interests in order to get the best out of them. We are also developing curricular for the Higher Secondary Classes to be followed by ICSE and CBSE Board," said Subrata Roy, Director, Tutopia Pvt. Ltd., who thought of creating this App during the Covid pandemic phase when he found that there was no proper e-learning course or tool for the Bengali students.

"During the pandemic, I realised that the English medium students were having access to online educational resources and tools. So I tried to find out how the Bengali medium students were doing. I came across teachers who were using novel ways like uploading Bengali educational videos on YouTube, while others were sharing notes online and some were hosting live classes. While people were making earnest efforts, I found the whole thing somewhat disorganised and the idea struck me if all this could be brought under a single online platform for the students, much of their problems could be solved," Roy said.

The Directors of Tutopia have onboarded qualified teachers from multi-disciplinary streams who are adept in developing course materials using high-quality 3D-animation and graphical representations, infographics etc., to make studying exciting.

The tutoring programs are structured in a modern user-friendly storytelling manner that helps the students to easily - 'relate and remember' - thus reducing the burden of cramming through rote.

"We look for tutors with a high emotional and intelligence quotient, excellent communication skills and high level of empathy, to build the curriculum for the App. The curriculum has been prepared according to the updated syllabus," said Gaurav Dugar, Director, Tutopia Pvt. Ltd.

In a novel move to reach out to the students directly, Tutopia has decided to spread the brand through the use of Tutopia-branded bicycles. "We have put in place a team of trained personnel who would reach out to the students in rural areas through our Tutopia-branded bicycles. Since the bicycle is one of the most used and easiest means of transport in rural areas, we decided to create a team that would pan out into the villages on bicycles and reach out to the Bengali medium students and explain the working of the Tutopia learning App and its benefits," said Anurag Chirimar, Director, Tutopia Pvt. Ltd.

The Tutopia learning App courses have been named Ashtam Shreni, Nabam Shreni and Dasham Shreni. There is also the Madhyamik 2021 curriculum which is entirely free and can be subscribed through free registration using a referral code.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)