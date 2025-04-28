Why Vietnam Is Among the Top Destinations for Indian Students Pursuing Accredited British Education

Hanoi [Vietnam], April 28: Indian students face growing challenges abroad, including visa restrictions, language barriers, and limited job prospects. In 2023, Australia saw a 24.3% visa rejection rate for Indian students, the highest since 2012, while F-1 visa approvals in the US dropped by 38%.

In response, many are turning to alternative destinations. Vietnam is emerging as a strong player in transnational education (TNE), offering affordable, high-quality programmes, a supportive regulatory environment, and a growing economy.

An Emerging Hub for Indian Students

Vietnam's reputation as an international education hub is growing. In 2024, it collaborated with Indian universities to develop joint training programmes, aligning with its focus on global integration in education.

Compared to other TNE hubs like Japan or South Korea, Vietnam offers quality education at lower costs. Living expenses are also more affordable than in Singapore, Malaysia, or Thailand. Direct flights and a simplified e-visa system since 2022 make Vietnam an accessible, safe, and student-friendly destination.

Thriving Industries and Career Prospects

Vietnam's economy continues to attract major multinational investments, especially in technology and manufacturing. In February 2025, FDI rose 5.4% year-on-year to $2.95 billion.

Vietnam's booming tech sector is driving demand for Software Engineering, Computer Science, and AI talent. Valued at $8 billion in 2023, the IT market is set to reach $13 billion by 2026, with the country emerging as a regional hub for IT and BPO services.

In 2024, Vietnam's ICT sector generated $166.5 billion in revenue and employed 1.54 million people. AI jobs grew 74% annually, with the market projected to reach $753.4 million and expand at a 28.36% CAGR through 2030.

These trends open strong opportunities for Indian students in Vietnam, where a thriving Indian community across IT, education, hospitality, and trade provides valuable support and career connections.

Vietnam's TNE programmes span Science, Technology, Economics, and Management, showcasing its commitment to globally aligned higher education.

Gateway to Global Education

British University Vietnam (BUV) exemplifies Vietnam's potential in international education. It offers English-taught programmes accredited by the UK's Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) and awards degrees from five top UK universities.

BUV is one of only three International Partners of the University of London, with academic direction from LSE. It also partners with Russell Group universities, enabling student transfers. Scholarships of up to 100% tuition are available, including for Indian students. Applications for the autumn 2025 intake close on June 30, 2025.

A Mumbai education counsellor commented: "BUV has collaborations with top universities - key selling points we don't have in our country, but BUV does."

BUV graduates have a 100% employment or postgrad placement rate within three months. With 400+ enterprise partners and hands-on internships, students gain valuable experience, supported by ongoing career counselling.

Located in Hanoi's eco-friendly Ecopark, BUV's EDGE-certified campus offers QS 5-star facilities and advanced technology, delivering quality education at lower cost than other TNE destinations.

International students receive strong support, from airport pickup and orientation to accommodation in Ecopark. The Global Buddy programme connects them with local peers. Students also enjoy cultural trips, clubs, and access to mental health and career services.

Aarav Mehra, a Software Engineering student, shared: "Studying at BUV has been incredibly rewarding. Beyond academics, I've gained real-world insights and a broader view of tech and culture."

"With Vietnam's growing IT sector and India's technological heritage, BUV offers quality British education and practical skills that connect both cultures, supporting sustainable growth and digital transformation across Asia," said Professor Rick Bennett - BUV Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Vice President.

Learn more at https://www.buv.edu.vn/scholarships/global-pathfinders-scholarship/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2673090/buv_4__1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2567549/British_University_Vietnam_Logo.jpg

