Santa Clara, April 28: The latest round of Intel layoffs is expected to affect around 20% of employees from the global workforce. The reports anticipated that the affected employees could be around 21,000 as the company had around 1,08,000 total headcount. However, the actual numbers may vary compared to this estimate. The Intel layoffs may affect employees lower than 20,000, according to a report.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan took over the responsibility of running the company after Pat Gelsinger was forced out of the company after four years of service. Lip-Bu Tan praised all the employees when he joined and promised that new changes would be made for the growth of the company and its employees. However, the chipmaker's position in the market has been affected by the competition and lack of AI revolutions like NVIDIA. Microsoft Layoffs Coming: Tech Giant Announces Integration of AI Agents in Business in Its Work Trend Index Annual Report, Likely To Cut More Jobs Beyond May 2025.

Intel Layoffs 2025; Latest Updates About What to Expect

According to a report by CTech, Intel employees had been hoping for more clarity on the upcoming layoffs, so they began asking questions on Friday. However, the senior employees reportedly downplayed the earlier reports of massive job cuts and declined to provide specific numbers of employees about to be laid off this year.

Intel's CFO David Zinsner, told the staff during the all-hands video conference that layoffs of 20,000, as suggested by a Bloomberg report, were inaccurate. He said that the company had not finalised exactly how many positions would be eliminated. Zinsner further said that Intel would assess each department and its structure before making a decision on the job cuts. Layoffs: Cars24 Lays Off 200 Employees From Various Functions as Part of Restructuring To Meet Long-Term Goals.

David Zinsner said that Intel would not offer early retirements, saying that the previous rounds were a "misstep" that cost the company. Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan shared a 1,200-word internal letter to the staff highlighting his plan to bring transformation to the company and restore its "competitiveness". In the memo, he did not mention the upcoming Intel layoffs and how they would be impacted.

