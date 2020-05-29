Business News | Wipro Appoints Thierry Delaporte as CEO and Managing Director

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 29 (ANI): IT software major Wipro Ltd on Friday announced the appointment of Thierry Delaporte as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director from July 6.

He will be based in Paris. Abidali Neemuchwala will relinquish his position as CEO and MD on June 1. Chairman Rishad Premji will oversee day-to-day operations of the company until July 5.

Till recently, Delaporte was the Chief Operating Officer of Capgemini Group and a member of its Group Executive Board. During his 25-year career with Capgemini, he held several leadership roles including that of Chief Executive Officer of the Global Financial Services Strategic Business Unit, and head of all global service lines.

He also oversaw Capgemini's lndia operations, and led the group's transformation agenda, conceptualising and driving several strategic programmes across various business units.

"Delaporte has an exceptional leadership track record, strong international exposure, deep strategic expertise, a unique ability to forge long-standing client relationships, and proven experience of driving transformation and managing technological disruption," said Premji.

In another move, Wipro has appointed Deepak M Satwalekar, a widely respected financial services professional, to its board of directors for flve years from July 1. He will serve as an independent director.

ln his career, Deepak has been the Managing Director of HDFC Ltd and subsequently the Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Standard Life lnsurance.

He has also been a consultant to the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the United States Agency for lnternational Development and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme. (ANI)

