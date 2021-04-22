Faridabad (Haryana) [India], April 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): An effort is being made by the Government of Haryana continuously to provide a conclusive environment in the state for bringing investment through the new modes and operations.

In its endeavour to facilitate various forms of investment HSIIDC had entered into a MoU with WTC on dated March 16, 2021 to promote and facilitate trade and investment in Haryana. The MoU was signed with the intent of bringing in National and International investment in the State with the help of WTC specially from the Industrial Estate at Faridabad.

HSIIDC and WTC have realized that there is considerable scope to promote and facilitate trade and investment in the State of Haryana and investment across can be connected through the global network of WTC which will bring in business opportunities for the State by promoting trade and business to the targeted stakeholders.

Faridabad has been one of the prime Industrial Estate of HSIIDC which needs focused vision for growth and has always been home for several e-manufacturing units. A senior team of WTC had visited HSIIDC to meet MD Shri Anurag Agarwal IAS to discuss the way forward. Discussions were held on the way forward for taking the initiatives enshrined in the MoU.

In this regard, WTCA Board Member Khair Ull Nissa has expressed her delight in associating with HSIIDC. She informed that WTC would repeat the success story of the past (in Noida) WTC for Haryana also.

HSIIDC has also expressed its keenness to partner with WTC which will give a good platform to HSIIDC and facilitate WTC Faridabad and investors through a single-window clearance system for the necessary application, sanctions, incentive, and permissions as per the existing policies/rules and regulations of the State Government for bringing investment in Haryana.

WTC Faridabad and HSIIDC have jointly initiated to facilitate mutually beneficial meets, webinars with leading investors from the developed countries, organize symposia, conferences, and conventions at various times and locations.

As per MD/HSIIDC Anurag Agarwal IAS informed, "Reforms in India are often hamstrung by short term approach and Haryana has adopted measures that emphasize generating long term economic momentum in order to sustain economic growth. We believe our partnership with WTC would be great in achieving the objective of augmenting the Growth District Faridabad. We are glad for this collaboration as WTC has large access to global corporates through their offices all over the world. This would play a pivotal role in bringing them into Faridabad and showcase this region. This is likely to create a tremendous amount of impact on the economic and social development of the region."

"We have a large chunk of land right on the highway and our target is to explore its maximum potential and capacity both in terms of revenue to HSIIDC and also in terms of the development potential of South Faridabad. The location advantage of being close to the NCR and well connected to the Jewar Airport will play a significant role in this," he further added.

In response to the above Khair Ull Nissa, WTCA Board Member has encouraged that the above spirit has been mentioned with a great deal for WTC. Taking forward the collaboration WTC is planning to set up 'WTC Faridabad' in the future and are confident to replicate the success for the initiative of Growth District Faridabad.

"Boasted with significant infrastructural development and seamless connectivity, South Faridabad is likely to evolve as one of the brightest investment spots on the map of NCR. We are glad to contribute to amplifying the efforts of the state to promote major infrastructure projects like IMTs and IIAs within the state to bring major investments & potential employment to thousands of skilled and unskilled workers. The global network of World Trade Centers has a proven track record in boosting the respective locations as a preferred destination for companies and investors," said Khair Ull Nissa.

"In the past, we have had the opportunity to work with the UP Government on similar lines and the collaboration brought great results in Noida - Greater Noida region and are confident to replicate the success for the initiative of Growth District Faridabad," said she further added.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)