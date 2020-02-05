Businessman Commits Suicide

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) A 57-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at his house in suburban Malvani on Wednesday afternoon, the police said.

Mohafdal Mohammad Ali Hakeem, who was in the leather goods business, allegedly hanged himself at his flat in the Manavsthal building on Malvani Lagoon road, an official said.

Hakeem lived with wife and two daughters.

His younger daughter found him hanging from the ceiling of his room when she returned from gym around 5 pm, said an official of the Malvani police station.

Financial crisis could be the reason behind the extreme step though no suicide note was found, the official added.

Further probe was on.

