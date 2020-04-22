Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs to Meet at PM Modi's Residence on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) will meet at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence - 7, Lok Kalyan Marg - on Wednesday.It will be followed by a Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's residence.This comes amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country rose to 18,985, including 15,122 active cases of the virus. So far, 3,259 patients are cured/discharged while 603 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

