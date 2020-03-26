Chandrakant Pandit to Coach Madhya Pradesh for the 2020-2021 Season

Madhya Pradesh [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Former Indian player Chandrakant Pandit, who is one of the most successful domestic cricket coaches, has decided to take the charge of Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming 2020-21 season.Pandit made the move from Vidarbha, a team with which he had achieved back-to-back triumphs in the Ranji Trophy and Irani Trophy in 2017-18 and 2018-19.Pandit said the idea behind this decision is to move forward and take a new challenge."I have coached Vidarbha for three years. Normally I always do my coaching stints for two years or three years. The idea is to always move forward. It's good to take a new challenge," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Pandit as saying.Pandit further stated that he was happy with the team and the way Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) supported him."There is no doubt I was very happy with Vidarbha - the way the team has played, the way I got support from the association. From Prashant Vaidya (VCA vice-president and chairman of the cricket development committee) and Anand Jaiswal (VCA president). So it is not anything else, but just to move forward and take a new challenge. I was very happy with Vidarbha. I respect the support I received, and that will always be part of my life," he said. (ANI)

