Combating COVID-19: Over 218 Flights Operated Under Lifeline Udan

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Ministry of Civil Aviation has till now operated over 218 Lifeline Udan flights to transport essential medical cargo to remote parts of the country, supporting India's battle against COVID-19."Under Lifeline UDAN, 218 flights have flown 2,05,709 kms to transport 377.50 Tons of essential medical cargo to remote parts of the country to support India's war against COVID-19 since 26th March. Kudos to all officers & professionals. Your commitment is a source of strength," tweeted Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for Civil Aviation (Independent Charge).Of these flights, 132 have been operated by Air India and Alliance Air whereas domestic cargo operators SpiceJet, BlueDart and IndiGo are operating these cargo flights on a commercial basis.The bulk of the cargo includes light-weight but voluminous products like masks, gloves, and other consumables.Under Ministry of Civil Aviation's Lifeline Udan, flights are being operated to transport essential medical cargo to different parts of the country, amid lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

