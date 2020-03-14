Complaint Against WSJ's Eric Bellman by Private Individual; No Decision on His Deportation: MEA

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that a complaint was registered against the Wall Street Journal's (WSJ) South Asia Deputy Bureau Chief Eric Bellman by a private individual, though no decision has been taken by the government on his deportation.The statement came in response to a media report that the MEA has asked the Indian embassy in the United States to look into a request seeking immediate deportation of Bellman for "anti-India behaviour".In a statement, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar clarified that the complaint was registered on the Government's Online Grievance Redressal platform and that referring the complaint to the related office is "a routine matter as per the standard procedure.""A complaint was registered against @EricBellmanWSJ, @WSJIndia by a private individual on Government's Online Grievance Redressal platform. Referring the complaint to the related office is a routine matter as per the standard procedure," Kumar tweeted."No such decision on deportation has been taken by us," the tweet added. (ANI)

