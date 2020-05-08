Consider Disabled Persons Caretakers to Travel with Them: HC to Centre

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Centre to consider granting exemption, including permission to travel, to caretakers, attendants and support staff of persons with disabilities (PWD) so that they can take care of the disabled during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The direction by Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva came on a disabled person's plea seeking to classify caretakers, attendants and support staff of the persons with disabilities as medical personnel and consequently, grant them exemptions under the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA).

Additional Solicitor General Maninder Acharya and central government standing counsel Anurag Ahluwalia, appearing for the ministries of Health, Social Justice and Empowerment and Home Affairs, sought time to take instructions on the point raised by the court.

While listing the matter for further hearing on May 13, the court said,"The competent authority shall also consider as to which category of persons with disability's caretakers, attendants and support staff would be granted exemption and subject to what conditions."

The petitioner, who cannot perform day-to-day functions without help of a caretaker, has contended in his plea that since the caretakers/attendants and support staff of PWD are not granted exemptions under the NDMA and as such, are not in a position to obtain a pass for travelling.

Varun Khullar has also said in his petition that as some of the caretakers are not registered as medical personnel, they do not satisfy the criteria prescribed by the government for grant of exemptions under NDMA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)