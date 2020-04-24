COVID-19: Delhi Police Constitutes 6 Committees to Assess, Bring Improvements in Preventive Measures

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The Delhi Police has constituted six committees to assess and bring improvements in the preventive measures against COVID-19 for the protection of police personnel."Police personnel are at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 and we need to protect ourselves first before we can protect others. To adopt the best preventive measures to fight against COVID-19, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has ordered to formulate committees to visit the police stations and police colonies in each range to assess and bring improvements in the preventive measures for COVID-19 for the staff and families," read an order.It said that each Committee shall inspect the preventive COVID-19 arrangements for our staff in each police station and police colony in the respective range."They shall also inspect the status of preventive COVID-19 arrangements for our staff at all pickets, quarantine centres, hospitals, containment zones in all the police stations," the order said.It stated that the committee shall specifically note the good practices being implemented and the same should be shared so that they can be replicated in all other places. Moreover, any shortcomings noticed shall also be reported, so that corrective action can be taken promptly.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has 2,248 COVID-19 cases, including 724 cured/discharged/migrated and 48 deaths. (ANI)

