COVID-19: J Khand Guv Expresses Concern over Black Marketing of Essential Items

Ranchi, Mar 24 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday expressed concern over alleged black marketing of essential commodities during the coronavirus outbreak. She also appealed to people not to venture out unnecessarily and adhere to the lockdown imposed in the entire state to contain the crisis. A Raj Bhavan release said that the governor raised concern that essential items are being black marketed and asked ration and medicine shops and vegetable vendors not to overcharge commodities. Asking shop-owners to charge legitimate prices, the governor termed as unpardonable the alleged black-market of masks and sanitizer. She also advised people to maintain a distance with one another or stand in a queue while purchasing essential commodities.

The chief ministers office also said the government has been monitoring the situation following allegations of black marketing of essential items at Medininagar, the district headquarters of Palamau. A CMO statement said a vigil against alleged black marketing began after Chief Minister Hemant Soren came to know that flour, rice, vegetables, pulses and milk were being sold at twice their prices.

Palamau Deputy Commissioner Santanu Agrahari informed the chief minister that instructions have been issued to all magistrates of the district to keep a strict vigil and take stringent action against those indulging in such activities, the statement said.

Soren asked the administration to stop the movement of people on the streets.

Soren also thanked Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for sending off 50 labourers of Jharkhand from Bilaspur to their home state during the day.

We are all together in this hour of crisis. Thank you," he said in a message to Baghel. Meanwhile, BJP state unit president Deepak Prakash claimed that ration shops in Ramgarh and other districts were closed and called upon the government to ensure that foodgrains reach people in rural areas.

