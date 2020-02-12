COVID-19: Karnataka Strengthens Surveillance, Control Measures

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): The Karnataka government has strengthened all surveillance and control measures against COVID-19, the official name for the latest novel coranavirus.Till date, 212 travellers from COVID-19 affected countries have been identified and 208 are under home isolation. Four Chinese passengers have left the country, and none admitted in selected isolation hospital, read a statement from the department of Health and Family Welfare Services."Till date 136 samples of symptomatic are sent for testing out of which 131 samples are eligible for testing and 129 samples are reported as negative. Six passengers have completed 28 days of observation. 104 Arogya Sahayavani (call centre) has reserved two seater for receiving calls and providing guidance for n-CoV," the statement said.So far, 2526 calls have been received and information given. Currently 19228 passengers have been screened at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (ANI)

