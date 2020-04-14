COVID-19 Lockdown: Delhi Police Receive 877 Distress Calls in Last 24 Hours

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The Delhi Police have received 877 distress calls in the last 24 hours on its special helpline started to help people out during the lockdown, taking the total number of calls received since March 25 to 19,987 on Tuesday."Delhi Police Helpline number 23469526 is set up (24x7) to resolve issues related to lockdown through direct intervention as far as possible. The total number of calls received till date is 19,987. From 2 pm on April 13 to 2 pm on April 14, total 877 calls have been received," Delhi Police said in a statement.Out of above, 37 calls were related to outside Delhi, which were referred to the respective state helpline numbers," said police.The police received 24 calls for no food/no money, which were forwarded to NGOs for direct relief at their addresses, 9 calls were received regarding medical issues and resolved through proper guidance to proceed in case of such emergencies while 625 calls were related to movement passes and were advised to apply online on the website of Delhi Police."The food delivery network established in all 15 districts with the involvement of nearly 400 NGOs/RWAs/Good Samaritans facilitated by Delhi Police has led to the provision of meals/food packets at more than 250 locations which enabled feeding of nearly 2,83,011 persons," said police.The Delhi Police have also distributed 145 dry ration kits, each containing 3 kg flour, 3 kg rice, 1 kg pulse, soap, spices, mustard oil and salt to the needy persons in the area of Munirka, Malviya Nagar, Kishan Garh, Burari, Mahipalpur through dedicated teams of the 7th Battalion of Delhi Armed Police (DAP) in co-ordination with civic action platforms, monitored by Special Commissioner. (ANI)

