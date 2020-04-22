COVID-19: NCW Asks States to Decongest Jails for Women Inmates, Improve Healthcare Facilities

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Decongestion of overcrowded women wards, improving healthcare facilities and introducing provisions of maintaining social distancing at jails are among the recommendations made by the NCW to states in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In an advisory issued on Wednesday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) made recommendations to all states' directors general (DGs) and inspectors general (IGs) of prisons, highlighting how the current COVID-19 situation demands "special attention" to women wards in jails and correctional homes in the country.

The NCW sought immediate action for decongesting overcrowded women wards , providing them beds with enough moving space or in cases where raised platforms are given in close vicinity to maintain social distancing.

"Provisions needed for maintenance of cleanliness in women wards should be provided forthwith, which should include bedsheets, pillow covers, a pair of clean clothes, sanitary napkins, undergarments, basic cosmetics, soap in enough quantity, detergent for washing clothes," the NCW said in the advisory.

Sanitisation of women wards at reasonable intervals in collaboration with local civic authorities should be undertaken and it should be ensured that the entire premises is kept clean and hygienic with no overflowing or choking of sewers and drainage, it said.

"Adequate number of toilets with running flush, bathrooms and wash basins should be provided with arrangements for constant supply of water. Also, all women inmates should be provided with masks, gloves and hand sanitiser," the advisory stated.

It further said the inmates should be encouraged to wash their hands at regular intervals and avoid touching their faces.

"Since the number of undertrials women prisoners, languishing for a long period, is very significant, one way to decongest a women ward is to ensure prompt legal action to get them released on bail," it said.

The healthcare services in the prisons, particularly during the lockdown period, should be augmented, with provisions for medical check-up and arranging services of specialists like psychologists, psychiatrists, gynaecologists, on visit basis in the prison itself, the NCW said.

"Prison authorities should also arrange and encourage video conferencing of prisoners with their family members as it is essential for their psychological and mental wellbeing and strength of their family members," it said.

The commission also requested that during this tough time, prison authorities should adopt a therapeutic approach and treat the women inmates with compassion.

It suggested to intimate various measures taken by state prison authorities and respective prison superintendents on these recommendations, which is essential to prevent the spread of coronavirus in jails.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)