COVID-19: Prince William, Kate Middleton Launch New Mental Health Helpline

London, Apr 22 (PTI) Britain's Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on Wednesday launched a new mental health helpline targeted at the National Health Service and other key workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic fightback.

The project, called Our Frontline, will be a combination of one-to-one support and online resources for any NHS workers, carers, emergency services personnel and key workers whose psychological wellbeing comes under pressure during the crisis.

"Over the past few weeks, millions of frontline workers across the UK have put their physical and mental health on the line to protect us all during the coronavirus pandemic," said William, the second in line to the British throne.

"Every day, they confront traumatic situations at the same time as having to contend with their own worries about the risks to themselves and their families. That takes a real toll, and as I've seen for myself through my work with the air ambulance, without the right support at the right time, the challenges they face will only be greater," he said.

The 37-year-old said the couple's Royal Foundation will do all it can to support the Our Frontline project, which will be its top priority for the months ahead.

The foundation is formally backing the new initiative from leading charities and organisations to provide round-the-clock mental health support to everyone from teachers and nurses to bus drivers.

Mind, Samaritans, Shout – a text messaging helpline supporting people in crisis – Hospice UK and the Royal Foundation have united for the new service. Frontline staff and key workers can call or text a trained volunteer and access specially developed online resources, tool kits and advice to support their mental health.

Paul Farmer, chief executive of Mind, said: “Every day, those working in health and social care, 999 services and other vital roles – staff working in supermarkets, pharmacies, transport, catering and cleaning to name a few – face huge challenges to their physical and mental health.

“That's why it's so important they can easily access information and contact trained advisers to help promote good mental health, any time of day or night.”

The total number of confirmed cases in the UK have reached 1,29,044 and 17,337 people have died.

