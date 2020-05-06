COVID-19 Tally in Delhi Crosses 5000-mark; 206 New Cases

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 5000-mark on Tuesday with 206 more people testing positive in the last 24 hours, the government said.

No death was reported for the third successive day on Monday, the Delhi government said.

There are 3,573 active cases and 1,468 patients have recovered so far, the Health Department said.

The number of cases in Delhi now stands at 5,104 , authorities said.

By Monday night, the number of cases due to the pathogen stood at 4,898, including 64 deaths. On May 3, Delhi had registered its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 427 new cases being reported.

Of the total 64 fatalities till date, 33 of the deceased were aged 60 and above, making over 51 per cent of the total death cases. Twenty of them were aged between 50-59 and 11 were aged less than 50 years, officials said.

Meanwhile, two maintenance staff and a nurse have tested positive in the few days at city government's Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in south Delhi, following which several staffers have been quarantined, hospital sources said.

A total of 67,852 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date, it said in a bulletin. Total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 533, it said.

According to the bulletin, out of the total 5,104 cases recorded so far, at least 1,231 are admitted at various hospitals like the LNJP Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and AIIMS Jhajhar, adding 92 of them were in the ICU and 17 on ventilators. PTI

