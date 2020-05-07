Delhi: Biggest Spike in COVID-19 Cases; Toll 66

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi mounted to 5,980 on Thursday as it reported the highest single-day jump for the second consecutive day with 448 more people testing positive, the government said.

One more person died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 66. There are 3,983 active cases, the Delhi Health Department said.

The previous largest single-day spike in Delhi was 428 on Wednesday when the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 5,532, including 65 deaths. PTI

