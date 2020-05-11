Delhi Govt Initiates Deliberations on How to Re-open City Post Lockdown

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The Delhi government on Monday initiated deliberations on how to re-open the national capital after the coronavirus-forced lockdown ends, an official said.

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev held a meeting with top officers of the government to discuss a detailed plan for activities to be allowed post May 17, when the third phase of the curbs end.

The official, however, said the Delhi government's relaxations will be in accordance with the Centre's decision.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, during a video conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with CMs of different states, said barring containment zones, economic activities should be allowed to resume in the city.

The government has already demanded from the Centre that all 11 districts of Delhi be not treated as ''red zones'' so that more economic activities are allowed in the national capital, sources said.

They said the government wants that in Delhi ''red zones'' be identified as per municipal wards instead of districts.

Recently, the Union Health Ministry classified the entire national capital, which has 11 districts, as red zone. The city has 272 wards.

