Delhi Govt Officers, Local Bodies Officials, Others to Get COVID Care at 3 Hotels

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) A total of 170 rooms spanning three hotels here have been attached to a dedicated COVID-19 hospital for treatment or quarantining of Delhi government officers, officials of autonomous bodies and corporations and their family members who have tested positive for the infection, officials said on Friday.

Two luxury hotels and one budget hotel have been attached to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), they said.

As per the order issued by the Delhi health department on Friday, the treatment facilities at RGSSH has been extended to these three hotels where rooms have been allocated.

Fifty rooms each have been earmarked at Park Plaza, Shahdara and Leela Ambience, CBD Ground in east Delhi, while 70 rooms at Hotel Ginger in Vivek Vihar, the order said.

The treatment or quarantining of Delhi government officers, officials of autonomous bodies, corporations, local bodies, and their family members who have tested positive for the coronavirus infection shall be exclusively provided at these facilities, officials said.

The director of the RGSSH has been told to provide COVID care facilities at these hotels as if they are admitted to a hospital. Only serious patients could be shifted to a hospital, the order said.

