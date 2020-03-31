Don't Spray Disinfectant on Your Own: Mumbai Mayor

Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Tuesday that people should not spray the sodium hypoclorite solution, a disinfectant, on their own as it could be hazardous.

Only the civic officials should spray sodium hypoclorite using the standard operating procedure, she said.

The mayor conducted a meeting of all the corporators through video conference from the headquarters of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the meeting, fire brigade officials informed that disinfectants are being sprayed at hospitals, toilets and other public places besides housing societies and colonies where coronavirus cases were found.

There were instances where people sprayed disinfectants without knowing the correct composition and quantity of the solution and the method of spraying, which could prove to be hazardous, he said.

Pednekar said only civic officials would spray disinfectants, and people should not do it on their own.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)