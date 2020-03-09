Elephant Dies at Chandka-Dampada Sanctuary

Bhubaneswar, Mar 9 (PTI) The killer elephant which trampled four persons to death in Odishas Jajpur district last month, died on Monday at Chandka-Dampada sanctuary, Forest officials said.

The elephant died due to infection of his wounds caused due to iron chains in which it was tied. While trying to break free, the jumbo had sustained deep wound on the legs, which got infected, the doctors said, adding that the jumbo could not be treated properly as no one could approach it out of fear.

All efforts of the experts at Odisha University of Technology (OUAT) also failed, they said.

The elephant was tranquillized at least four times before it was captured by forest officials. The forest staff had brought the killer elephant from Jajpur to Goribadi area in Chandaka-Dampada sanctuary on January 31.

But as it became more aggressive towards Jasoda, the female kumki (trained) elephant, it was later shifted to Kumarkhanti and kept tied with iron chains, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)