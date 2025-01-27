Washington [US], January 27 (ANI): Skai Jackson, known for playing Zuri Ross in the Disney Channel sitcom Jessie and its spin-off series 'Bunk'd', has welcomed her first baby with her boyfriend, as reported by People.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a photograph of herself holding her newborn baby's hand. In the caption, she wrote, "Kasai."

Also Read | 36 Years of ‘Ram Lakhan’: Jackie Shroff Praises Co-Stars Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Dimple Kapadia, Calls Subhash Ghai Film 'Nothing Short of Spectacular'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFTD7lEytdM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

"I'm thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!," said Jackson, as per the outlet.

Also Read | 'Dominic and the Ladies Purse': From Mollywood to Hollywood, 7 Movie Twists That Mammootty-Gautham Vasudev Menon's Detective Movie Reminded Us Of! (SPOILER ALERT).

In recent years, the actress released her book, Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, "Empower and Clapback" in 2019 and appeared on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2020.

The actress bonded with her mom, Kiya Cole while she was preparing for motherhood.

"My mom always taught me to stand up for myself, stand up for what I believe in and fight for what is right," she said in February 2023, adding, "I thank her for that because without her, I probably wouldn't have a lot of the confidence that I do now," reported People. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)