Washington [US], April 2 (ANI): Just a month after making their red carpet debut as a couple, actor Andrew Garfield and his girlfriend-model Alyssa Miller have reportedly broken up.

As per Page Six, an insider told a news outlet that Garfield and Miller were a "really beautiful couple" and things were "going great at first," but they just could not make it work in the end.

"They were together for quite some time before they went public, but work schedules mean it has been really hard to see each other," the source shared. "On top of that, it became clear that there were some differences between them, and it was decided they are better off apart, for now at least."

The 'Amazing Spider-Man' star is said to be doing well despite the circumstances and attempting to stay positive.

"He is keeping his chin up and taking some time for himself after a hectic few months," the source told the outlet.

Garfield, 38, and Miller, 32, took their love public while attending the 2022 SAG Awards together on February 27.

Just days prior to their red carpet debut, the duo were seen hitting a tennis court in Malibu, where they showed plenty of PDA before Valentine's Day. The couple was first spotted together in November 2021.

Miller previously dated Jake Gyllenhaal in 2014 and was rumoured to have had a brief marriage to 'Tame Impala' musician Cam Avery in 2018. Meanwhile, Garfield has dated several women including 'Spider-Man' co-star Emma Stone and singer Rita Ora. (ANI)

