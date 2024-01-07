Dehradun ( Uttarakhand) [India], January 7 (ANI): 'One in a Billion' director Anupam Sharma and executive producer Bobby Cash met Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh at Raj Bhavan. This film is being made as the first co-production between Uttarakhand and Australia.

Expressing his best wishes, the Governor said that this will increase cooperation in the field of film production between Uttarakhand and Australia.

Bobby Cash is an Indian country music singer, songwriter, and guitarist. He has been praised for being the international country music artist from India to chart singles in Australia and for being included in the documentary film 'The Indian Cowboy...One in a Billion', which aired on Discovery channel in India in June 2004 and on ABC Television (Australia) in January 2004.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had announced a subsidy of up to Rs 3 crore for film production in the state. Veteran actor Anupam Kher also met Dhami.

Uttarakhand Film Development Council Chief Executive Officer and Director General Information Banshidhar Tiwari paid a courtesy call to veteran actor Anupam Kher.

DG Information Banshidhar Tiwari informed Anupam Kher about the film policy of Uttarakhand and said that in the proposed film policy of Uttarakhand, a special provision has been made to encourage new film locations.

Uttarakhand has become one of the major hubs of shooting lately. Akshay Kumar recently shot his film 'Shankara' in Uttarakhand. Kajol and Kriti Sanon also recently shot a major portion of their upcoming film 'Do Patti' in Uttarakhand.

Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon, also written by Kanika Dhillon and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerising hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold.

'Do Patti' also stars Shaheer Sheikh. (ANI)

