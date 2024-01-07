Actor Cindy Morgan, known for playing the roles of Lacey Underall in Caddyshack and Lora/Yori in Tron, passed away at the age of 69. As per Variety, a US-based media outlet, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in Florida confirmed the news to the Los Angeles Times, saying Morgan died of natural causes. Officials were not able to specify when she died. Cindy Morgan Dies At 69, Veteran Actress Was Known for Roles in Caddyshack, Tron, Up Yours Among Others.

Morgan also appeared on multiple TV series throughout the 80s and early 90s, including Bring 'Em Back Alive, Hawaiian Heat, Masquerade, The Fall Guy, Tough Cookies, Beverly Hills Buntz, Falcon Crest, Matlock, Mancuso, FBI, Hunter and The Larry Sanders Show, as per Variety.

Cindy Morgan No More:

Cindy Morgan, best known for her roles in Caddyshack, Falcon Crest and Tron, has sadly passed away at 69.#CindyMorgan pic.twitter.com/lei2lWhAQw — Movieweb (@movieweb) January 7, 2024

Apart from this, she also worked on TV movies such as The Midnight Hour (1985), Solomon's Universe (1985), Dead Weekend (1995), Amanda & the Alien (1995) and Out There (1995).

Along with Caddyshack and Tron, Morgan's film credits include 1979's Up Yours, 1995's Galaxis and 2006's Open Mic'rs.' Her most recent role was voicing Mason's Mother in the 2022 indie film Face of the Trinity, reported Variety.