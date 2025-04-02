Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 2 (ANI): Assam's iconic jewellery has been awarded the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the news on his official social media handle. He said that Assam's jewellery is an essential part of its heritage and culture. He recalled that in the 2018-19 budget, "we recommended securing GI tags" for the protection of the craftspeople, and finally, the efforts have been successful, and Assam jewellery has been accorded with a GI tag.

Taking to X, he wrote, "Assam's jewellery - an inseparable part of our heritage - has received its own Geographical Indication (GI) tag. I distinctly remember that in the 2018-19 Budget, we had proposed to secure GI tag protect our artisans. Happy to see these efforts have been realised."

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1907442899194933399

In April 2024, as many as 19 traditional products and crafts of Assam, including 'Bihu Dhol', 'Jaapi' and several items of the Bodo community, have been accorded with the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

These traditional products and crafts include the Assam Bihu Dhol, Assam Jaapi, Sarthebari Metal Craft, Assam Pani Mateka Craft, Assam Asharikandi Terracotta Craft, Assam Mising Handloom Products and several items of the Bodo community.

"A big win for Assam's heritage! Six prestigious GI Tags have been granted to traditional crafts with support from NABARD, RO Guwahati and facilitated by Padma Shri Dr Rajani Kant, GI Expert. This includes iconic items like Assam Bihu Dhol, Japi, Sarthebari Metal Craft, and more. These products, deeply rooted in history, support nearly one lakh people directly," CM Sarma said in a post on X at that time.

"What a better day than Bodofa's birth anniversary to receive the GI tags for 13 articles that embody the rich cultural heritage of our Bodo community. This recognition will greatly boost the promotion of the items and in taking forward the legacy of these cultural items," CM Sarma added.

GI tag is a name or sign that certifies that a product has specific properties that make it different from others. To get a GI tag on any product, the association or organization making the products can apply. GI tag in India came into effect from 15 September 2003, and Darjeeling Tea became the first Indian product to get the GI tag. (ANI)

