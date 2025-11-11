Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 11 (ANI): 'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli cast his vote for Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election in Telangana

While exercising his constitutional right, ace director SS Rajamouli, along with his son SS Karthikeya, cast his vote at a polling station in Sheikpet for the Jubilee Hills by-elections on Tuesday.

He went to the polling station in casual wear, which included a green jacket and denim pants.

Meanwhile, the BRS candidate for Jubilee Hills by-elections, Maganti Sunitha, cast her vote along with family members at a polling station at Sri Krishnadevaraya Nagar Welfare Centre, Yellareddyguda, in the Jubilee Hills constituency.

The death of the sitting MLA and BRS leader, Maganti Gopinath, necessitated the Jubilee Hills by-election in Telangana.

The Congress party has nominated V Naveen Yadav, a leader from the Backwards Class (BC), as its candidate.

Gopinath's widow, Sunitha, has been chosen by the BRS to run for the position. The BJP has selected Lankala Deepak Reddy as its candidate.

As for Rajamouli, the director is currently busy with the production of SSMB 29. It is tentatively titled 'Globetrotter". The film stars Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. (ANI)

