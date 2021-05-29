New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Bollywood film producer Ryan Ivan Stephen who bankrolled films like Kiara Advani's 'Indoo Ki Jawani' and Kajol's short film 'Devi', on Saturday passed away after reportedly contracting COVID-19.

Bollywood celebrities like Kiara, Varun Dhawan, Manoj Bajpayee and others took to social media and mourned the loss of the ace producer.

Bajpayee shared filmmaker Suparn S Varma's tweet on his Twitter handle and wrote, "It's so so shocking for all of us who knew this gentle soul. It really can't be true!! I will miss you my friend RYAN."

Suparn had tweeted, "Life is cruel! But you were kind! @ryanmstephen thank you for your compassion in a ruthless world. I'm glad we undertook a journey on a few stories, the joy in writing them was because of you. You leave behind so many who loved you. Cook up a storm my friend. God bless you."

Varun also shared a picture of the producer on his Instagram story and wrote, "Rip Ryan."

A heartbroken Kiara put up a picture of the film producer and captioned it, "Our dearest Ryan gone too soon".

Alia Bhatt also shared a photo of the late producer on her Instagram story and wrote "RIP Ryan," followed by a broken heart emoji.

As per reports Ryan had started his career as a reporter with a film magazine. He worked with publications such as Showtime and Stardust and even as a film consultant on web-portal Mazaa Media over the years.

Ryan later worked as the Programming Head and Head of the Creative Development department at Dharma Productions. He even worked as a production designer on Irrfan Khan's film 'Rog' and eventually joined hands with writer-lyricist Niranjan Iyenger to start his production house, Electric Apples Entertainment. (ANI)

