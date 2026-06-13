Entertainment News | 'Captain Russell' Paul Blackthorne Reunites with Aamir Khan and Cast at 'Lagaan' 25-year Celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): The spirit of 'Lagaan' came alive once again as the iconic period sports drama is all set to mark 25 years since its release.

To celebrate the occasion, a special screening was held in Mumbai on Friday evening, where the entire cast of the film gathered, stirring a nostalgic emotion.

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English actor Paul Blackthorne, who played the formidable British officer Captain Andrew Russell, also stole the spotlight with his stylish appearance on the red carpet.

Dressed in a stylish avatar, Blackthorne was sporting a blue shirt paired with grey trousers and a brown cap. He made a rare public appearance, drawing attention from fans and photographers alike.

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The actor greeted attendees warmly and appeared delighted to be part of the milestone celebration.

The screening soon turned into a nostalgic reunion as lead star and producer Aamir Khan joined fellow cast members and director Ashutosh Gowariker on the red carpet. The actors posed together for photographs, recreating memories from one of Indian cinema's most celebrated films.

Among others were Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.

This comes at a time when the makers have decided to re-release the Aamir Khan starrer in theatres on June 12, 13, and 14th.

The update was shared on the official Instagram handle of Aamir Khan Productions.

"A timeless epic that touched every heart. On the 25th Anniversary of LAGAAN, the epic saga returns to the big screen. Relive the magic in theatres on 12th, 13th and 14th June," the post read.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZHaOT0gGnv/

Set in 1893, during the late Victorian period of British colonial rule in India, the film follows the inhabitants of a village in Central India, who, burdened by high taxes and several years of drought, are challenged by an arrogant British Indian Army officer to a game of cricket as a wager to avoid paying the taxes they owe. The villagers face the arduous task of learning a game that is alien to them and playing for victory.

'Lagaan' was screened at numerous international film festivals and garnered accolades. At the 49th National Film Awards, the film won eight awards, including Best Popular Film. (ANI)

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