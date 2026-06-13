Kangana Ranaut's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' Makes History With Grand Premiere in Jodhpur at Pen India Mall

Jodhpur witnessed cinema history being written in real time as the majestic Blue City played host to the grand premiere of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, headlined by Kangana Ranaut. As part of the film’s nationwide promotional yatra, the desert city became the latest stop in an unprecedented city-by-city screening spree that has already made waves across Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Raipur, and Delhi - each marked by the presence of state dignitaries and Chief Ministers.

Ahead of the release of the film, Jodhpur rose to the occasion. With over 700 attendees, including prominent local dignitaries, senior administrators, cultural leaders, and members of civil society, the premiere turned into a landmark cultural event - something the city has never witnessed before.

Inspired by true events, Bharat Bhhagya viddhaata recounts a gripping chapter where ordinary people displayed extraordinary bravery, saving over 400 lives in the face of unimaginable terror. Set largely within the charged confines of a hospital, the film draws a contrast between the chaos unfolding outside and the heroism within. It celebrates nurses, ward boys, cleaners, security personnel, lift operators, and administrators who refuse to abandon their posts.

Kangana Ranaut steps into the role of a staff nurse - an everyday woman whose dedication often goes unnoticed. At home, she isn’t taken seriously; at work, she is sometimes dismissed. Yet when terror strikes, it is her presence of mind, grit, and moral clarity that become the lifeline for hundreds.

Backing her is a powerful ensemble cast including Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan - each portraying characters who reflect the invisible backbone of society.

Speaking at the grand screening in Jodhpur, Kangana Ranaut shared, “There are very few films that are made on the lives of common people and workers. You have all come to showcase your support to such a film. We will also felicitate a few brothers and sisters from our society, who have dedicated their whole life in the serving others, but their stories often remain untold and unheard. Like our Hon’ble Prime Minister says, they are the real makers of India’s destiny.” Kangana also went on to thank all the producers associated with the film for their support for such stories to be told on the big screen.

Producer and presenter, Jayantilal Gada said, “Firstly, I would like to thank Kangana ji for giving us the opportunity to be associated with this film, and she also agreed that the first screener will be done in Jodhpur, at Pen India Mall, which was also inaugurated by her, today.”

Neetu Rajpurohit, Buddha Ram Sain, Balwant Chodhary, Rajat Gaur, Rajendra Tatar and Bharat Chaudhary were all honoured with the Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata badges for their relentless work towards society.

Presented by PEN Studios’ Dr. Jayantilal Gada, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The film is distributed by Pen Marudhar and has hit the theatres today.

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