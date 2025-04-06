Rohtak (Haryana) [India], April 6 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addressed the young talents at the closing ceremony of the Haryana Film Festival on Saturday. He called the festival a symbol of their deep faith and respect for Haryan's culture, art and language.

This two-day festival, which took place at Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak, focused on the rich culture, history and folk life of Haryana. It also included special workshops which focused on cinema and songs.

In the closing ceremony, Nayab Singh Saini praised the Haryana Film Festival for promoting the state's rich culture. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister expressed his happiness on the exhibition of the authentic culture of the state in the festival.

"This film festival is a commendable effort to preserve and promote the rich culture of Haryana. It is not just a festival of cinema but also a symbol of our deep faith and respect for Haryanvi culture, art and language. I am happy that there is a precious confluence of bravery, art and culture in the soil of Haryana." said CM Nayab Singh Saini.

Siani hailed the authenticity of the state's art forms and said that this film festival will create awareness about cinema among the new generation of viewers and artists.

"The folk art, music and dance here are world famous for their originality and liveliness. I am confident that this film festival will create awareness about cinema among the new generation of viewers and artists," said the Chief Minister at the closing ceremony of the Haryana Film Festival 2025.

CM Saini also announced that the state government had decided to develop a film city in two phases to promote the film industry and support artists.

Actor Rajkummar Rao also attended the festival during its closing ceremonies. While addressing the attendees, the actor advised the young talent to pursue acting with full heart and honesty, if passionate.

The actor was invited as a chief guest at the event, along with the Haryana Chief Minister. The 'Stree' actor opened up about his love for the city of Rohtak, which is his dear friend and actor Jaideep Ahlawat's hometown.

"I have come to Rohtak for the first time. I have crossed it several times but stopped here for the first time. It is my FTII classmate and friend Jaideep Ahlawat's city. He tells me a lot about this city, and I tell him of Gurugram. I am very happy that the Haryana Film Festival is being organised in 2025." said Rajkummar Rao.

The actor also advised the young talents to follow their passion for acting with honesty and hard work. He attributed himself as an example to prove that working with passion for the art form leads to success in the film industry.

"If you have passion for acting, direction, camera, editing, sound, screenwriting and others, then follow it. If it is a hobby, then keep it like that. But if you genuinely want to pursue it then work with your full heart and honesty. Example is in front of you." said Rao.

The actor also expressed his gratitude to Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saimi and extended his greetings to Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) for the success of the Haryana Film Festival 2025. (ANI)

