Washington [US], July 18 (ANI): As the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences handed out its Daytime Emmy Awards, actors Lupita Nyong'o and Mark Hamill were among winners in the Children's and Animation categories.

According to Variety, Nyong'o won in the category of Outstanding Limited Performance In a Children's Program, with her turn as 'The Storyteller' in Netflix's 'Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices'.

Meanwhile, Hamill dominated the category of Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program. He was recognized for his performance as Vuli in the Disney Channel series 'Elena of Avalor'.

This Saturday's Emmys telecast was hosted by singer, singer, songwriter, director and Daytime Emmy Award-nominated actress Raven-Symone, a previous Daytime Emmy nominee. The 'Raven's Home' actor was joined by guest presenter and Odd Squad star Millie Davis.

She asked winners questions following their acceptance speech, ranging from where actors drew inspiration for their roles to differences in decision-making based on working with children instead of adults. Here is the complete list of winners.

Outstanding Children's Animated SeriesHilda (Netflix)

Outstanding Preschool Children's Animated SeriesPaddington (Nickelodeon)

Outstanding Educational and Informational SeriesPBS Kids Talk About (PBS)

Outstanding Preschool, Children's or Family Viewing ProgramThe Power of We: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)

Outstanding Short Form Children's ProgramGirls Voices Now (Here TV)

Outstanding Special Class Daytime Animated ProgramHere We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth (Apple TV+)

Younger Performer in a Children's ProgramSophie Grace, The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Principal Performance in a Children's ProgramJace Chapman, The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)

Limited Performance in a Children's ProgramLupita Nyongo, Bookmarks: Celebrating Black voices (Netflix)

Performer in a Daytime Animated ProgramParker Simmons (as Mao Mao, King Snugglemagne, Slim Pigguns and Guard), Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart (Cartoon Network)

Performer in a Preschool Animated ProgramMark Hamill (as Vuli), Elena of Avalor (Disney Channel)

Writing Team for a Daytime Animated ProgramPhineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe (Disney+)

Writing Team for a Preschool, Children's or Family Viewing ProgramThe Power of We: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)

Writing Team for a Preschool Animated ProgramPaddington (Nickelodeon)

Directing Team for a Preschool, Children's or Family Viewing ProgramSesame Street (HBO)

Directing Team for a Daytime Animated ProgramBaba Yoga

Directing Team for a Preschool Animated ProgramGo! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)

Voice Directing for a Daytime Animated SeriesAnimaniacs (Hulu)

Casting for a Daytime Animated ProgramElena of Avalor (Disney Channel)

Casting for a Live-Action Children's ProgramThe Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Daytime Animated ProgramStar Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+)

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated ProgramDragon Rescue Riders (Netflix)

Music Direction and Composition for a Preschool, Children's or Animated ProgramTom and Jerry (Boomerang)

Original Song for a Preschool, Children's or Animated Program"Suffragette City," Animaniacs (Hulu)

Individual Achievement in Animation -- Background DesignMike Dutton (set designer), Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)

Individual Achievement in Animation - Character DesignKal Athannassov (art director), Baba Yaga

Individual Achievement in Animation - Character AnimationAnne Moth (3D animator), Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth (Apple TV+)

Individual Achievement in Animation - Production DesignChris Sasaki (production designer), Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)

Individual Achievement in Animation - Storyboard (TIE)Karl Hadrika (storyboard artist), Animaniacs (Hulu)Zesung Kang (2D animator), Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix)

Editing for a Daytime Animated Program (TIE)Animaniacs (Hulu)Hilda (Netflix)

Editing for a Preschool Animated ProgramStillwater (Apple TV+)

Main Title for a Daytime Animated ProgramTales of Arcadia: Wizards (Netflix)

As per Variety, the first batch of the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards was handed out in 41 categories, on June 25. With the second batch completed, an additional award show focused on Lifestyle Programming, will be presented on Sunday. (ANI)

