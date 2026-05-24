Entertainment News | Donald Trump Jr, Bettina Anderson Hold Intimate Bahamas Wedding with Family and Friends

Washington [US], May 24 (ANI): Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson have married in an intimate wedding ceremony held on a private island in the Bahamas on Saturday, surrounded by close family and friends.

The private ceremony was attended by nearly 40 guests, including Trump Jr's five children and several members of the Trump family. Among those present were Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump, along with their spouses, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump, along with their spouses, according to reports confirmed by Page Six.

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Members of Anderson's family and a close group of friends also attended the celebration.

Speaking about the ceremony, Eric Trump expressed happiness over the marriage and praised their bond. He said the couple "light up around each other" and added that he was pleased to witness their relationship grow, as quoted by Page Six.

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The wedding featured several high-profile creative collaborators. Reports stated that Lewis Miller Design, known for organising floral installations and high-profile events, handled the event planning for the wedding.

The wedding cake was prepared by Palm Beach-based bakery Sweet Stacy's, while renowned stationer Bernard Maisner designed the calligraphy menus used during the ceremony.

According to reports, Trump Jr and Anderson had initially explored the possibility of holding their wedding celebration at the White House. However, they later decided to opt for a more private event in the Bahamas due to the ongoing conflict involving Iran and the heightened international situation.

The couple may host a larger celebration later this year with extended family members and friends, with the White House still being considered as a possible venue for the future reception, as per Page Six.

US President Donald Trump confirmed ahead of the ceremony that he would not attend the wedding. In a message shared on Truth Social on Friday, he stated that government responsibilities required him to remain in Washington, DC, during what he described as an important period for the United States.

The President's remarks came a day after Trump Jr and Anderson reportedly completed the legal formalities of their marriage in Palm Beach, Florida.

Reports of the couple's engagement first surfaced in December. Trump Jr reportedly proposed to Anderson at Camp David on December 13 while celebrating her birthday. Later that evening, President Trump publicly acknowledged the engagement at the White House.

Earlier this year, Anderson hosted an "enchanted garden"-themed bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago in April. The event was attended by members of the Trump family, including Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples.

Trump Jr and Anderson reportedly began dating in December 2024 following the end of his engagement to former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle.

On the same day reports of their split emerged, Guilfoyle was named US ambassador to Greece by then-President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump Jr was previously married to Vanessa Trump from 2005 to 2018, and the former couple share five children. Anderson, who was previously engaged to businessman Beau Wrigley, had not been married prior to her relationship with Trump Jr. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)