Washington [US], February 20 (ANI): Ace film director Edgar Wright is set to helm an adaptation of American author Stephen King's popular novel titled 'The Running Man' for Paramount Pictures.

As per Variety, Michael Bacall has penned the script from a story he co-wrote with Wright. Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon will bankroll the film for Genre Films, as will Nira Park for Wright's company Complete Fiction.

'The Running Man,' published in 1982, was a dystopian horror novel, originally written under King's pseudonym Richard Bachman.

The story takes place in the United States in the year 2025, which sees the economy in ruins and violence dramatically escalating. The 1982 novel follows a man who attempts to win a reality TV game where the only objective is to stay alive.

The book was loosely adapted into a 1987 film that was directed by Paul Michael Glaser and starred actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. The upcoming version is expected to stay more faithful to the source material. The cast of the forthcoming film has not been decided yet.

King's novels, in genres ranging from horror and sci-fi to crime and fantasy, have been rich material for films and television shows over the past years. Among the most successful have been 'Carrie', 'The Shining', 'It' and the sequel 'It: Chapter Two'. Paramount recently adapted 'Pet Semetary', based on King's 1983 book.

Wright, whose credits include 'Shaun of the Dead', 'Hot Fuzz' and 'Baby Driver', recently debuted his music documentary 'The Sparks Brothers' at the virtual Sundance Film Festival.

Wright's latest movie, the psychological thriller 'Last Night in Soho,' features Anya-Taylor Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, and Matt Smith. It is scheduled to debut later this year. (ANI)

